Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00B-. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

