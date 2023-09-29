Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($205.15) to £171 ($208.82) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($235.07) to £198.70 ($242.64) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.28) to £160 ($195.38) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDYPY

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.