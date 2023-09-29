Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 772,605 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

