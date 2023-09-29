Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.60 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.