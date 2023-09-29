Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,449,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,745.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,449,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,745.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

