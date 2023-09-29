Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.82. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 578,273 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.