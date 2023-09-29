Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VHT opened at $236.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

