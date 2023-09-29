Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,541 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

