Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 27,107 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.