Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,128 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.39% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

BATS VFMV opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

