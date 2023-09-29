Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,292 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.