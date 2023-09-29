Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

NYSE WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

