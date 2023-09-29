Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

