Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $376.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.35. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.