Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

