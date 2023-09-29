Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1,184.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,502,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

