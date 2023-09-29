Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at $651,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

