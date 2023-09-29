Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.25% of PCM Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

