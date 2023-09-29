Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of GMAY stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.