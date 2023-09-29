Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,648 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

FTSL opened at $45.68 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

