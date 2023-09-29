Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

ASML stock opened at $580.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

