Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

