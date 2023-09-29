Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,045 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

