Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

