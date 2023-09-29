Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £12,572.60 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 33,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,572.60 ($15,353.03).

Foxtons Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Foxtons Group stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 37.45 ($0.46). The company had a trading volume of 273,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.42. The company has a market cap of £112.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Foxtons Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.95 ($0.54).

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.