Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
