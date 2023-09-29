Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,986.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

