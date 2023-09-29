Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.21. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 521,967 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,805,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,358,000 after acquiring an additional 365,495 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,236,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after purchasing an additional 366,952 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,516,000 after buying an additional 2,432,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

