Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.