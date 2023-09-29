Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 3,654,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,006,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 676.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gen Digital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

