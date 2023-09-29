General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given “Positive” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $270.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $222.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.86. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

