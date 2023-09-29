Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.20).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 560 ($6.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.84) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.72) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 473 ($5.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 449.14.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

