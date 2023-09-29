Global-e Online’s (GLBE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.10.
Global-e Online Trading Up 4.5 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
