Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Global X China Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

