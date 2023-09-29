Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.70% of Global X MLP ETF worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 21,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
