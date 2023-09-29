Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.70% of Global X MLP ETF worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 21,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.