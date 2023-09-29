Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 1,489,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,218. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

