Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 6,254 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

