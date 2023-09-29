Golden State Equity Partners Buys 359 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NIKE by 8.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 259,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,945,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 27,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.