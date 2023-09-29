Golden State Equity Partners Buys 685 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

