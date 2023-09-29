Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $430.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.