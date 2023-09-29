Golden State Equity Partners Has $279,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.78 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

