Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $150.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.