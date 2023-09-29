Golden State Equity Partners Invests $271,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

