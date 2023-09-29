Golden State Equity Partners Invests $283,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

