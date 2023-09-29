Golden State Equity Partners Invests $355,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average is $287.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

