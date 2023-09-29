Golden State Equity Partners Invests $390,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,254 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.