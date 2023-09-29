Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.