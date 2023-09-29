Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $667.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.