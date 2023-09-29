Golden State Equity Partners Sells 558 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

