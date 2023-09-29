Golden State Equity Partners Takes $333,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

