Golden State Equity Partners Takes $336,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $487.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.53 and a 200-day moving average of $466.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

